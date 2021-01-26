Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,278 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 3.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.43. 236,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The company has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

