Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.64. 496,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

