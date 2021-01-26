Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,647 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.56 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

