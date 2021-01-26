Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 5,375 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

EMR stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 67,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,919. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.