Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $9,348.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00127900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00072109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00279928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00068844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037694 BTC.

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,370,302,193 coins.

The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

