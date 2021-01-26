Ravencoin Classic One Day Volume Reaches $27,028.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $933,575.64 and approximately $27,028.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,969,460,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

