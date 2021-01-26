Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0161

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $128.59 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00129816 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00842524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,999,590,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

