Raymond James Increases Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Price Target to $26.00

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.50 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BSRR opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,588 shares of company stock valued at $168,692. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

