Raymond James Initiates Coverage on 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.36. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.