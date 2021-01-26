Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. 211,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

