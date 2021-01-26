Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.40-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.4-65.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.3 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.78.

NYSE RTX opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

