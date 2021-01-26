RChain Market Cap Hits $20.14 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $20.14 million and $333,429.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 113% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00806485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.75 or 0.04195645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017429 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.