RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Brett A. Ritchie Sells 2,670 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. 422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,030. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $724.84 million, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMAX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter worth $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

