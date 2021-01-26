REAL Price Tops $0.0483 on Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, REAL has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REAL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a market cap of $486,069.17 and $3,329.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00842264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.94 or 0.04433926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017610 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL (REAL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

