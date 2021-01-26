REAL Price Tops $0.0483 on Top Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One REAL token can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $486,069.17 and $3,329.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded down 33.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About REAL

REAL is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

