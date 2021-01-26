RealChain Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, RealChain has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealChain has a total market cap of $80,595.83 and $4,925.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00849006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.96 or 0.04382204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017702 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,469,599 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RealChain is a new blockchain protocol designed specifically for high-end consumer goods and financial services . The RealChain token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.