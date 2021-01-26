RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Down 7.9%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 1,518,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 888,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 679.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of RealNetworks worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

