Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Albemarle (ALB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently:

1/15/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

1/6/2021 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

1/5/2021 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $176.71. 41,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Albemarle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

