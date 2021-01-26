Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CRH (CRH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CRH (NYSE: CRH):

1/20/2021 – CRH had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2021 – CRH is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

12/22/2020 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/30/2020 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CRH stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. 319,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get CRH plc alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CRH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CRH by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 378,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for CRH plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.