Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO):

1/25/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.73. The company had a trading volume of 66,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,108. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

