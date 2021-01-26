Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Discovery (DISCA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA):

1/19/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/19/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/13/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. The company’s high indebtedness is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, an improving ad market is a key catalyst. Management witnessed advertising momentum in markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Finland. Moreover, its expanding portfolio of original content is positive. Further, the increased monetization of digital streaming products and channel launches in several markets are expected to fuel international affiliate growth. Additionally, its strong free-cash flow-generating ability and resumption of share repurchase bode well for investors.”

1/6/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $36.00.

1/6/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $36.00.

12/18/2020 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

12/11/2020 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Discovery is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Discovery had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/3/2020 – Discovery had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 377,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,365,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 3.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Discovery by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

