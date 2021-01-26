Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Five Below (FIVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

1/13/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $197.00 to $208.00.

1/4/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

12/10/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

12/3/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $180.00.

12/3/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $171.00.

12/3/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $140.00 to $180.00.

12/3/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $174.00.

11/30/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $156.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

