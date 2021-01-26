Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX):

1/20/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at Johnson Rice. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,072,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,621,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -300.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Get Freeport-McMoRan Inc alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $77,683,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,632 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.