Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Logitech International (LOGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI):

1/22/2021 – Logitech International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

1/21/2021 – Logitech International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00.

1/14/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

12/21/2020 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $110.00.

12/21/2020 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00.

12/16/2020 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.60. 682,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,337. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $105.97.

Get Logitech International SA alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $12,673,867. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.