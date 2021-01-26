Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Union Pacific (UNP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP):

1/22/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $249.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $219.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $215.00 to $250.00.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $215.00 to $250.00.

12/10/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.11. 96,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

