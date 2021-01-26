RED Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $375,995.72 and $19,073.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00418584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000269 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

