ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $36.77 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $36.77 million and approximately $68,162.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,347.27 or 0.99947397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.67 or 0.00728179 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.98 or 0.00321282 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00176992 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003858 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

