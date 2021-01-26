RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.36. 1,466,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 558,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.71.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

