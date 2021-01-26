Refereum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.64 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $19.16 million and $1.64 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00068834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.00826696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.88 or 0.04391451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.