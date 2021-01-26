reflect.finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $753,882.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $21.20 million and approximately $753,882.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00006999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00051139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00130242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00281729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00070620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036887 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

