reflect.finance (RFI) Achieves Market Cap of $19.32 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and $651,939.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00006533 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00051697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00289621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00072116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037131 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.