Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) (CVE:RLV) Shares Down 14.3%

Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) (CVE:RLV) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 547,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,122,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,635.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online; dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name; and skin care products under the Push & Pull brand.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.