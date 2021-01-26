Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sells $77,208.60 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,851.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $21,090.00.

RLMD traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. 160,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $559.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $54.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

