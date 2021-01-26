Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa Sells 600 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $21,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,639.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60.

RLMD stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 160,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,315. The company has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 111,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

