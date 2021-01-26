Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Sells $75,117.15 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $221,405.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60.

RLMD traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. 160,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,315. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

