Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells $6,388,263.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,851.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 160,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,315. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

