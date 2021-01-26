renBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $509.11 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. renBTC has a market cap of $509.11 million and $7.38 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $31,949.54 or 0.99602355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00127900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00072109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00279928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00068844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037694 BTC.

renBTC’s total supply is 15,935 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

