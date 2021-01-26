Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93,758.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $93,758.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00052477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00128475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00284782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00036956 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 970,857,895 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

