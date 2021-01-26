Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

