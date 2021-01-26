Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

