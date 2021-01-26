Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 11,359 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $511,609.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,313. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,186,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

