Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRMD. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.00 and a beta of 0.30. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman R John Fletcher bought 21,052 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $67,639,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,323,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.