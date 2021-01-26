Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coherent (COHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) recently:

1/21/2021 – Coherent was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Coherent was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/12/2021 – Coherent was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/12/2021 – Coherent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,808. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.91. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $213.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Coherent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Coherent by 9.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Coherent by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

