Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2021 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 95,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,607. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $137.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

