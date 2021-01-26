Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cimarex Energy (XEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC):

1/21/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

12/10/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.48. 27,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,351. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 2,110,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,744,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

