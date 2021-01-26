Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for International Paper (IP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) recently:

1/20/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – International Paper is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – International Paper is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

International Paper stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,968. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

