Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for General Mills (GIS)

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2021 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00.

1/15/2021 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,400. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get General Mills Inc alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.