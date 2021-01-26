Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for REGENXBIO (RGNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ: RGNX) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

1/6/2021 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

12/15/2020 – REGENXBIO is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.

Get REGENXBIO Inc alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,559 shares of company stock worth $6,309,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.