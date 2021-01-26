Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires Shares of 1,284,628 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,284,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,864,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,635,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of RTX traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.99. 591,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

