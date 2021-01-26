Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $51,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. 140166 upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.15.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. 1,309,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,767,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

